Coronavirus: Maharashtra extends statewide lockdown till July 31

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, June 29: Maharashtra, the state with maximum number of COVID-19 cases has extended its lockdown till May 31, amid spike in cases in the country.

Terming it "Mission Begin Again", the government said that movement for non-essential activities must be restricted within the neighbourhoods in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The order said it is "satisfied that the state of Maharashtra is threatened by the spread of Covid-19", and therefore has to take certain emergency measures. The lockdown in Maharashtra shall now stay in effect till midnight of July 31.

As per the order, the government has given District Collectors and Commissioners of Municpal Corporations powers to "enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and the movement of people to contain the spread of the virus".

"It is further directed that the movement of persons for the purposes of non-essential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises, shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits with all necessary prescribed," a statement from the chief ministers office said.

Only those attending offices and emergencies will be allowed unrestricted movement, the government said.

An order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail.

The state government has also advised that work from home should be followed as far as possible. Mehta's order said private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people whichever is more.

The order further said that unrestricted movement will be permitted only for attending place of work and bonafide humanitarian requirement including medical reason.

Workplace guidelines

Promote work from home as far as possible.

Organise workforce in staggered shifts

Screen employees and maintain hygiene at workplace

Ensure frequent sanitisation at office premises

What's allowed in major cities

The following activities will be permitted in municipal corporations like Mumbai, Pune, Solapur , Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amrawati and Nagpur:

Shops dealing with essential services that were allowed before this order shall continue to be allowed to operate.

Shops dealing with non-essential services, excluding market places and malls, can operate between 9am and 5pm.

E-Commerce, home delivery of food, construction site (public and private) will be allowed.

Private offices can work with 10 per cent strength or 10 people, whichever is greater.

Taxi /aggregated cabs will be allowed to operate (driver plus 2 passengers).

Plumbers, electricians, motor garages (with prior appointment) will be allowed to work.

Long-distance travel for non-essential services will not be permitted.

Printing and door delivery of newspapers allowed.

Barber shops, salons, spas, beauty parlours will be allowed to operate as per the recent guidelines.

Other guidelines

All activities that are not explicitly prohibited or banned, shall continue to be permitted with restrictions.

Transport guidelines

Two-wheelers: Only one rider allowed

Three-wheelers: Driver and two passengers

Four-wheelers: Driver and two people

Intra-district bus service will be allowed with max 50 per cent capacity per bus with social distancing and sanitisation measures.Inter-district movement will continue to be regulated.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that despite its progress in tackling COVID-19, the crisis is not over yet and urged the people of the state to follow rules and ensure the lockdown is not re-imposed.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1,64,626; new cases: 5,493; deaths: 7,429; discharged: 86,575; active cases: 70,607, people tested so far: 9,23,502.