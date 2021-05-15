Coronavirus lockdown: West Bengal government extends lockdown till May 30

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, May 15: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the West Bengal government on Saturday announced a 14-day lockdown starting Sunday (May 16). The Covid-19 lockdown will remain in effect till May 30.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the state rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection. Here's the complete list of revised restrictions announced by the state government.

1. All schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres will remain closed.

2. All government and private offices and establishments shall remain closed.

3. Essential emergency services will be allowed to function.

4. Shopping complexes, malls, restaurants, salons, gyms, swimming pools will remain closed.

5. Retail shops to remain open only till 7 am till 10 am.

6. Sweets and meat shops allowed to remain open from 10 am to 5 pm.

7. Medical shops and optical shops will remain open as usual.

8. Parks and zoos will remain closed.

9. Metro services closed, local trains and buses will remain closed except for emergency essential service personnel.

10 Private cars, taxis exempted from emergency essential services.

11. Metro services will operate only for those who are engaged in emergency services.

12. All religious gatherings have been suspended.

13. Goods carrier to remain suspended except for medical and food services.

14. All political, entertainment, cultural, religious gathering prohibited.

15. All industries and manufacturing units will remain closed except for food & medical supplies and medical packaging services.