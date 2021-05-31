Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi all set to begin unlock process from today

New Delhi, May 31: The process of lifting the lockdown gradually in Delhi will begin from today, starting with the resumption of construction activities and the reopening of factories for a week.

Earlier, in an announcement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the phase-wise unlocking process in Delhi will begin after over six weeks of lockdown enforced in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

Arvind Kejriwal had also stressed that if cases start rising again, the unlock process will have to be stopped. The CM said it is time to start the unlock process. However, he cautioned that it should not be the case that people escape coronavirus but die of hunger.

"We have to maintain a balance between controlling the spread of COVID-19 and allowing economic activities," Kejriwal said during an online press briefing.

"Keeping this in mind, it has been decided to open factories and allow construction activities for one week from Monday," Arvind Kejriwal said, adding that the government will continue the unlock process every week based on the opinion of experts and the public.

However, if the cases start rising again, we will have to stop the unlock exercise, he added and appealed to the people to not step out unless it is absolutely necessary.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 946 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths while the positivity rate stood at 1.25 per cent, according to a health department bulletin. This is the first time in nearly a month-and-a-half that daily deaths in the national capital have fallen below 100.

The city had recorded 81 deaths on April 13.

With the fresh cases and deaths, Delhi's COVID-19 tally stands at 14,25,000 and the toll at 24,151, the bulletin stated.

Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 8:29 [IST]