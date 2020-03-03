Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 49,881 new COVID-19 cases and 517 deaths in last 24 hours

India continues to be among countries with lowest per million coronavirus cases, deaths

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Oct 29: With 49,881 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 80,40,203. With 517 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,20,527.

Total active cases are 6,03,687 after a decrease of 7,116 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 73,15,989 with 56,480 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First 49 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,656 till date. The number of active cases is at 417 while 2,238 people have been discharged so far. Till date, one death has been reported in the state: Government of Mizoram Of the new 1,540 cases, 886 were reported from quarantine centres, while 654 were detected during contact tracing, the official said. Countries world over have reported more than 2 million Covid-19 cases in the last one week, making it the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said. 1,518 new positive cases and 8 deaths reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 1,62,223 including 11,014 active cases, 1,49,451 recoveries and 1,758 deaths: Haryana Government Image 1,518 new positive cases and 8 deaths reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 1,62,223 including 11,014 active cases, 1,49,451 recoveries and 1,758 deaths. 3,146 fresh positive cases and 55 deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 8,12,784 including 68,161 active cases, 7,33,558 recoveries and 11,046 deaths so far. 3,146 fresh positive cases and 55 deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 8,12,784 including 68,161 active cases, 7,33,558 recoveries and 11,046 deaths so far. 788 new COVID19 cases and 15 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh today. The total number of COVID19 cases in the state stands at 1,69, 271 including 1,00,94 active cases, 1,56,264 recovered cases and 2,913 deaths so far. 5,673 fresh positive cases and 40 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total case tally stands at 3,70,014 including 3,34,240 recoveries, 29,378 active cases and 6,396 deaths. 5,673 fresh positive cases and 40 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total case tally stands at 3,70,014 including 3,34,240 recoveries, 29,378 active cases and 6,396 deaths. Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally stands at 21,149 including 18,179 recoveries, 2,646 active cases and 295 deaths so far. Gujarat reports 980 fresh cases of COVID19, 5 deaths and 1,107 recoveries today. State's case tally stands at 1,70,053 total cases including 1,52,995 recoveries, 13,354 active cases and 3,698 deaths till now. 98 fresh COVID19 positive cases and 114 recoveries reported in the state today. Mizoram reports first COVID19 death & 5 new recoveries today. Total number of positive cases are 2,607 now, including 368 active cases and 2,238 recoveries. Mizoram reports first COVID19 death & 5 new recoveries today. Total number of positive cases are 2,607 now, including 368 active cases and 2,238 recoveries. Mizoram reports first COVID19 death & 5 new recoveries today. Total number of positive cases are 2,607 now, including 368 active cases and 2,238 recoveries. 536 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 199 from Jammu division and 337 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 93,213 including 6,976 active cases, 84,782 recoveries and 1,455 deaths. Manipur reported 205 new COVID19 infections today, taking the total cases to 17,6809 out of which 4,233 are active cases. The total number of deaths stands at 156. Punjab reported 528 new COVID19 cases, 356 discharged cases & 20 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,32,263 till date, including 1,23,866 discharges, 4,239 active cases & 4,158 deaths. 8,790 fresh COVID19 cases & 7,660 recoveries reported in the state today. 94 healthcare workers among those infected. COVID19 death toll in the state stands at 1,403: Kerala State Government. 8,790 fresh COVID19 cases & 7,660 recoveries reported in the state today. 94 healthcare workers among those infected. COVID19 death toll in the state stands at 1,403: Kerala State Government. Rajasthan detects 1,785 new COVID19 cases and 10 deaths today till 6pm. Total positive cases in the state stand at 1,91,629 including 1,877 deaths, 1,74,044 recoveries and 15,708 active cases. Tamil Nadu reports 2,516 new COVID19 cases, 35 deaths and 3,859 discharges today, as per the State Health Department. The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,16,751 including 6,79,377 discharges and 11,018 deaths. There are 26,356 active cases in the State. Union Minister Smriti Irani has tested positive for COVID 19. Union Minister Smriti Irani has tested positive for COVID 19. 3,957 new COVID19 cases, 3,917 discharged cases and 58 deaths reported in West Bengal today, as per the State Health Department. Total cases: 3,57,779 Active cases: 37,172 Death toll: 6,604 Karnataka reported 3,691 new COVID-19 cases, 7,740 discharges and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 71,330, discharges to 7,27,298 and death toll to 10,991: State Health Department Andaman and Nicobar reported 21 new COVID19 cases and 22 recoveries. Total number of cases rise to 4,274 including 197 active cases, 58 deaths and 4,019 recoveries: Andaman and Nicobar Administration. Punjab reported 353 new COVID19 cases, 463 discharged cases & 13 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,31,737 till date, including 1,23,510 discharges, 4,089 active cases & 4,138 deaths: State Health Department Supreme Court directs all state governments to ensure that dry ration is being provided to sex workers identified by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) in adequate amount and uniformity, in view of COVID19. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.