Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 49,881 new COVID-19 cases and 517 deaths in last 24 hours

    |

    New Delhi, Oct 29: With 49,881 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 80,40,203. With 517 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,20,527.

    Total active cases are 6,03,687 after a decrease of 7,116 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 73,15,989 with 56,480 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    9:16 AM, 29 Oct
    49 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,656 till date. The number of active cases is at 417 while 2,238 people have been discharged so far. Till date, one death has been reported in the state: Government of Mizoram
    8:15 AM, 29 Oct
    Of the new 1,540 cases, 886 were reported from quarantine centres, while 654 were detected during contact tracing, the official said.
    10:43 PM, 28 Oct
    Countries world over have reported more than 2 million Covid-19 cases in the last one week, making it the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.
    10:30 PM, 28 Oct
    10:28 PM, 28 Oct
    9:31 PM, 28 Oct
    3,146 fresh positive cases and 55 deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 8,12,784 including 68,161 active cases, 7,33,558 recoveries and 11,046 deaths so far.
    9:30 PM, 28 Oct
    9:30 PM, 28 Oct
    788 new COVID19 cases and 15 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh today. The total number of COVID19 cases in the state stands at 1,69, 271 including 1,00,94 active cases, 1,56,264 recovered cases and 2,913 deaths so far.
    9:29 PM, 28 Oct
    5,673 fresh positive cases and 40 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total case tally stands at 3,70,014 including 3,34,240 recoveries, 29,378 active cases and 6,396 deaths.
    9:29 PM, 28 Oct
    9:28 PM, 28 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally stands at 21,149 including 18,179 recoveries, 2,646 active cases and 295 deaths so far.
    7:50 PM, 28 Oct
    Gujarat reports 980 fresh cases of COVID19, 5 deaths and 1,107 recoveries today. State's case tally stands at 1,70,053 total cases including 1,52,995 recoveries, 13,354 active cases and 3,698 deaths till now.
    7:49 PM, 28 Oct
    98 fresh COVID19 positive cases and 114 recoveries reported in the state today.
    7:48 PM, 28 Oct
    Mizoram reports first COVID19 death & 5 new recoveries today. Total number of positive cases are 2,607 now, including 368 active cases and 2,238 recoveries.
    7:48 PM, 28 Oct
    7:48 PM, 28 Oct
    7:47 PM, 28 Oct
    536 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 199 from Jammu division and 337 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 93,213 including 6,976 active cases, 84,782 recoveries and 1,455 deaths.
    7:46 PM, 28 Oct
    Manipur reported 205 new COVID19 infections today, taking the total cases to 17,6809 out of which 4,233 are active cases. The total number of deaths stands at 156.
    7:45 PM, 28 Oct
    Punjab reported 528 new COVID19 cases, 356 discharged cases & 20 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,32,263 till date, including 1,23,866 discharges, 4,239 active cases & 4,158 deaths.
    7:44 PM, 28 Oct
    8,790 fresh COVID19 cases & 7,660 recoveries reported in the state today. 94 healthcare workers among those infected. COVID19 death toll in the state stands at 1,403: Kerala State Government.
    7:44 PM, 28 Oct
    7:38 PM, 28 Oct
    Rajasthan detects 1,785 new COVID19 cases and 10 deaths today till 6pm. Total positive cases in the state stand at 1,91,629 including 1,877 deaths, 1,74,044 recoveries and 15,708 active cases.
    6:52 PM, 28 Oct
    Tamil Nadu reports 2,516 new COVID19 cases, 35 deaths and 3,859 discharges today, as per the State Health Department. The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,16,751 including 6,79,377 discharges and 11,018 deaths. There are 26,356 active cases in the State.
    6:52 PM, 28 Oct
    Union Minister Smriti Irani has tested positive for COVID 19.
    6:51 PM, 28 Oct
    5:16 PM, 28 Oct
    3,957 new COVID19 cases, 3,917 discharged cases and 58 deaths reported in West Bengal today, as per the State Health Department. Total cases: 3,57,779 Active cases: 37,172 Death toll: 6,604
    5:16 PM, 28 Oct
    Karnataka reported 3,691 new COVID-19 cases, 7,740 discharges and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 71,330, discharges to 7,27,298 and death toll to 10,991: State Health Department
    2:03 PM, 28 Oct
    Andaman and Nicobar reported 21 new COVID19 cases and 22 recoveries. Total number of cases rise to 4,274 including 197 active cases, 58 deaths and 4,019 recoveries: Andaman and Nicobar Administration.
    1:13 PM, 28 Oct
    Punjab reported 353 new COVID19 cases, 463 discharged cases & 13 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,31,737 till date, including 1,23,510 discharges, 4,089 active cases & 4,138 deaths: State Health Department
    12:38 PM, 28 Oct
    Supreme Court directs all state governments to ensure that dry ration is being provided to sex workers identified by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) in adequate amount and uniformity, in view of COVID19.
