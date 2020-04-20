Coronavirus: Full list of containment zones in Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 20: Delhi has been hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic. To take control of the situation, the Delhi government has identified several containment zones in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed 42 lives and infected over 1,707 people, statistics available at the time of writing this copy says. The figure is inclusive of 72 patients who have recovered and discharged. By April 18, the total number of areas identified as containment zones stood at 76, with 8 new additions.

What is a containment zone:

A containment zone is a specific geographical area where positive cases of COVID-19 are found. Strict movement restrictions are in place to prevent the further spread of the virus.

These zones are made to map the local transmission and prevent the spread of the virus.

Under this some lanes or neighbourhoods as declared as containment zones even if it has one case.

The MHA in its advisory said that the relaxations post-April 20, will however not apply to the containment zones.

Here is a look at the full list of containment zones in Delhi:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 & 7, L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension

4. Shop No J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki village, New Delhi

5. Jain Moholla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi

6. Boundary start from B-4/200 and cover the whole locality till backside of Humayun lane includes, Ashiana complex and B-4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

7. House no. 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi

8. Entire effected area around house number 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi

9. House no. 153/B, 4th floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

10. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

11. Dinpur Village

12. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave

13. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No- 119

14. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

15. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

16. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

17. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

18. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

19. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi

20. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi

21. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave

22. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

23. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash

24. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi

25. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash

26. Gali no. 1,2 &3, block D, Sangam Vihar, house no 112B, Gali No. 2, New Delhi

27. Entire gali starting from house no. G-54 to F-107 & entire gali starting from H. No.

CN-854 to H. No. 137, Chhurriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi

28. Gali No. 6, A Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi

29. Gali No. 26 & 26B, H. No. 2056 to 2092 & Gali No 27 and 27B, H. No. 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi

30. (Whole Gali H. No. 48 to Chaupal), A block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi

31. B Block Jhangirpuri

32. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri

33. 1100 Wali Gali (H. No. 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (H. No. 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (H. No. 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi

34. G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi

35. H. No. 716 to 785, H. No. 786 to 860, H. No. 861 to 950 K-Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi

36. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri

37. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave

38. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur

39. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092

40. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension

41. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj

42. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

43. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

44. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

45. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave

46. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

47. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

48. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

49. Gali No. 3, 4 and 5 East Ram Nagar, Shahadara

50. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh

51. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi

52. Israel Camp, Rangpuri Pahari, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone

53. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone

54. Sadar Bazaar, Central District

55. Chandni Mahal, Central District

56. Nabi Karim, Central District

57. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084

58. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi

59. NawabGanj Area, Delhi

60. Oberoi Apartments

61. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015

62. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar

63. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar

64. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden

65. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063

66. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur

67. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008

68. In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar, New Delhi

69. In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar, New Delhi

70. In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No 2, Nangloi, Delhi

71. In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi

72. In and around area of G-1, 2nd floor, Mansarovar Garden, Delhi

73. House number 62, Gali No. 4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi

74. E-51, Main Road, Shastri Park, Delhi & E-21, Gali No. 8, Shastri Park, Delhi

75. T-606, Gali No. 18, Gautampuri, Delhi

76. A-97, 98 and 99, Near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi