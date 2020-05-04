Coronavirus crisis: Uttar Pradesh sees sharp surge on Sunday; records 2,645 total cases

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, May 04: The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 2,500-mark on Sunday. According to officials, the state recorded 139 cases on Sunday which is said to be the steepest 24-hour surges being reported from several districts. Also, it can be noted that the latest jump of 500 has come in six days, a slight fall from the last two 500 jumps, which took five and four days, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh's two hotspots, Agra and Kanpur City, that are severely affected by the pandemic, reported 46 and 29 new cases, taking total number of coronavirus cases in the districts to 596 and 256, respectively.

Meanwhile, one more district, Barabanki, which had joined the "corona-free" list with zero active case, reported a fresh case.

With this, it can be seen that the number of corona-free districts in the state has reduced to five - Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi and Kasganj.

So far, Meerut has reported 114 cases out of which 53 have recovered. The recent person to test positive for COVID-19 is a 35-year-old staff nurse of Meerut district hospital.

Also, Eight more persons, including two women, tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 167.