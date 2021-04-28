Coronavirus crisis: Special trains cancelled on Konkan route

Fake: Viral video claiming COVID-19 patients being killed in hospital is old, not related to COVID-19

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 28: Amid the ongoing coronavirus cases in India, several special trains on the Konkan railway route have been temporarily cancelled to due to reduced passenger traffic in the backdrop of the spread of COVID-19.

Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani superfast bi-weekly special from April 30

Madgaon- Nizamuddin Rajdhani bi-weekly special from May 2,

Karmali- Mumbai CSMT Tejas superfast special from April 28

Mumbai-CSMT-Karmali Tejas superfast special from April 29

Mangaluru central-Lokmanya Tilak daily superfast special from April 29

Lokmanya Tilak-Mangaluru central daily superfast special from April 30

Madgaon-Mangaluru central reserved express special from April 29

Mangaluru Central-Madgaon reserved express special from April 29

On Wednesday, India reported a record of 3,60,960 new infections, bringing its total to over 1.79 crores. Deaths also rose by a record 3,293 to 2,01,187.

