    Coronavirus crisis: Special trains cancelled on Konkan route

    New Delhi, Apr 28: Amid the ongoing coronavirus cases in India, several special trains on the Konkan railway route have been temporarily cancelled to due to reduced passenger traffic in the backdrop of the spread of COVID-19.

    • Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani superfast bi-weekly special from April 30
    • Madgaon- Nizamuddin Rajdhani bi-weekly special from May 2,
    • Karmali- Mumbai CSMT Tejas superfast special from April 28
    • Mumbai-CSMT-Karmali Tejas superfast special from April 29
    • Mangaluru central-Lokmanya Tilak daily superfast special from April 29
    • Lokmanya Tilak-Mangaluru central daily superfast special from April 30
    • Madgaon-Mangaluru central reserved express special from April 29
    • Mangaluru Central-Madgaon reserved express special from April 29

    On Wednesday, India reported a record of 3,60,960 new infections, bringing its total to over 1.79 crores. Deaths also rose by a record 3,293 to 2,01,187.

