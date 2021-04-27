YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus oxygen delhi

    Coronavirus crisis: Oxygen Express reaches Delhi from Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: In a major relief to the national capital, an Oxygen Express, a special train being run by Indian Railways to transport oxygen tankers and cylinders in different parts of the country amid gloomy COVID-19 situation, has arrived at the Delhi Cantt. railway station from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.

    oxygen

    It can be seen that this is the first Oxygen Express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas departed from Jindal Steel Works plant in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh on Sunday night.

    Earlier, the railway board chairman had said, "First Oxygen Express for the national capital carrying four tankers with 70 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen will depart tonight for Delhi Cantonment from Jindal Steel Works, Raigarh. It will reach Delhi by Monday night."

    Underworld don Chhota Rajan tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS in New DelhiUnderworld don Chhota Rajan tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi

    Amid shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patient, the railways has chalked out plans to transport medical oxygen from Angul, Kalingnagar, Rourkela and Raigarh to Delhi and NCR region, Sharma said.

    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 8:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X