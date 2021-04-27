In Delhi, police step up to cremate elderly and those who lived alone

Coronavirus crisis: Oxygen Express reaches Delhi from Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 27: In a major relief to the national capital, an Oxygen Express, a special train being run by Indian Railways to transport oxygen tankers and cylinders in different parts of the country amid gloomy COVID-19 situation, has arrived at the Delhi Cantt. railway station from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.

It can be seen that this is the first Oxygen Express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas departed from Jindal Steel Works plant in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh on Sunday night.

Earlier, the railway board chairman had said, "First Oxygen Express for the national capital carrying four tankers with 70 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen will depart tonight for Delhi Cantonment from Jindal Steel Works, Raigarh. It will reach Delhi by Monday night."

Amid shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patient, the railways has chalked out plans to transport medical oxygen from Angul, Kalingnagar, Rourkela and Raigarh to Delhi and NCR region, Sharma said.