    Coronavirus: Complete lockdown in Bengaluru from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

    Bengaluru, July 04: A 33-hours-long hard lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru and adjoining areas starting 8pm on Saturday till 5am on Monday to contain the spread of Covid 19 transmissions in the region, which has witnessed a spurt in cases in the last couple of weeks.

    Representational Image

    Addressing a press conference, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Anil Kumar said the instruction for lockdown in BBMP limits was issued a per chief minister BS Yediyurappa's advise.

    Kumar said only essential services will be permitted to operate during the 33 hour long period and those found roaming around will be liable for police action.

    "Sale of essential items will be allowed during the lockdown, including meat shops. Police action will be taken against people found roaming outside unnecessarily," Anil Kumar was quoted as having said by ANI.

    Coronavirus outbreak: India records another biggest spike in COVID-19 cases

    Karnataka has 19,710 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, of which 293 are deaths linked to the infectious virus. On Friday the state reported 1,694 new cases - its biggest single-day spike - with 994 of those detected in Bengaluru (urban) alone.

    The spike in cases has prompted the government to enforce a full lockdown (on Sundays only) starting July 5. The decision was taken at a meeting called by the Chief Minister last Sunday.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 17:08 [IST]
