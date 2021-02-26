Coronavirus: Centre extends existing Covid guidelines till March 31

Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu government announces 'all pass' for Class 9, 10 and plus one students

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today issued an order to extend the existing guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution to remain in force up to March 31.

"While there has been a substantial decline in the active and new Covid-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution so as to fully overcome the pandemic," the government said in a release.

All states and Union Territories have also been advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population in order to break the chain of virus transmission.

"Containment zones continue to be demarcated carefully. Prescribed containment measures are strictly being followed within these zones and Covid-appropriate behaviour is being promoted and strictly enforced," the release said.

"The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously. Therefore, the focused approach on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the SOPs, as envisaged in the guidelines issued on January 27, 2021, need to be enforced strictly by states and Union Territories," it added.