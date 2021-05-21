Coronavirus cases: Kerala government announces one week extension of lockdown
Thiruvananthapuram, May 21: The Kerala government on Friday announced a one week extension of the state-wide lockdown till May 30, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state has been under lockdown since May 8 after weekend restrictions and lockdown-like curbs imposed earlier failed to create any desired impact in terms of the daily caseload of the infected persons.
On May 16, the lockdown was extended to May 23. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced the withdrawal of "triple lockdown" measures being implemented in three districts-- Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur from May 16.
However, the "triple lockdown" will be continued in Malappuram district. Kerala has been witnessing a huge spike of cases and deaths during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.