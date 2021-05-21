YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus cases: Kerala government announces one week extension of lockdown

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 21: The Kerala government on Friday announced a one week extension of the state-wide lockdown till May 30, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    lockdown

    The state has been under lockdown since May 8 after weekend restrictions and lockdown-like curbs imposed earlier failed to create any desired impact in terms of the daily caseload of the infected persons.

    AYUSH ministry operationalises its COVID-19 counselling helpline: Details hereAYUSH ministry operationalises its COVID-19 counselling helpline: Details here

    On May 16, the lockdown was extended to May 23. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced the withdrawal of "triple lockdown" measures being implemented in three districts-- Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur from May 16.

    However, the "triple lockdown" will be continued in Malappuram district. Kerala has been witnessing a huge spike of cases and deaths during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus lockdown kerala

    Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 19:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X