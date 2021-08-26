YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cops ‘siding’ with ruling party, a 'disturbing trend': Chief Justice

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 26: It is a very disturbing trend in the country that police officers side with the ruling party, the Supreme Court said on Thursday, granting protection from arrest to a suspended senior IPS officer against whom two criminal cases for offence of sedition and amassing disproportionate assets have been filed by the Chhattisgarh government.

    Chief Justice N V Ramana
    Chief Justice N V Ramana

    A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana directed the state police not to arrest its own suspended senior IPS officer Gurjinder Pal Singh in the cases.

    It however directed Singh to cooperate with the agencies in the ongoing investigation.

    "This is a very disturbing trend in the country and the police department is also responsible for this... When a political party is in power, police officials take side of the particular (ruling) party.

    "Then when another new party comes into power, the government initiates action against the police officials. This needs to be stopped," the bench said.

    The bench, also comprising Justice Surya Kant, directed the state government to file its responses to the two separate petitions within four weeks during which the police officer will not be arrested.

    Senior lawyers F S Nariman and Vikas Singh appeared for the suspended police officer and the state government was represented by senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Raeksh Dwivedi.

    Two cases pertaining to the offence of sedition and for amassing disproportionate assets respectively have been lodged against Singh by the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government.

    More CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    chief justice of india

    Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 12:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X