    Cop, civilian injured in two grenade attacks in Kashmir on Independence Day

    Srinagar, Aug 15: Two persons, including a civilian from minority community, were injured in two grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir on Monday.

    The ultras carried out two grenade attacks within an hour-one at a minority habitation in Chadoora in Budgam district and another at Police Control Room in Srinagar, police said.

    "#Terrorists hurled grenade in Gopalpora Chadoora area of #Budgam in which one civilian namely Karan Kumar Singh got injured. He has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman tweeted.

    "#Terrorists hurled #grenade at Police Control Room Kashmir, resulting in minor injuries to one policeman. Area #cordoned off," he said in another tweet.

    There have been series of attacks in last three days in Kashmir. Two policemen were killed in two separate attacks yesterday.

    Monday, August 15, 2022, 23:37 [IST]
