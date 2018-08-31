Coordination meeting of RSS begins at Raghavendra Math in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Aug 31: All India coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has started on August 31 at Raghavendra Math, Mantralyam (Andhra Pradesh) on banks Tungbhadra River. The meeting in Andhra Pradesh is important in view of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eying more space in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana states.

Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS Arun Kumar said that the meeting would continue till September 2.Those participating in this meeting included members of the All India Executive committee of the RSS and national office bearers of affiliate organisations of the RSS working in different fields (social, religious, economic, education and service) of the society.

The meeting would discuss various contemporary issues in addition to social, educational, economic, environment, water conversation scenario. Around 200 workers participating in the meeting would share their experiences, thoughts and achievements. Kumar said that this was not a meeting where any decisions were taken. This meeting takes place twice a year -- in September and January. And this has been the tradition for years.

He said that every organisation takes decision according to its own plans and style of working. The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha and Akhil Bhaatiya Karyakari Mandal meet twice a year. He further said that many people work in various fields in the society and they meet several leading citizens there and they also implement innovative ideas in the organisations. To share all these experiences, this coordination meeting is held. This is the specific objective of this meeting. Kumar said, "We do not treat anyone as our opponent, Sangh works for organising the whole society."

Swami Subudendra Teertha ji is also participating in the meeting. Swami ji said that Bharat is the best among the galaxy of nations and this is a land where the saints and ascetics have worked. Bharat is the Jagadguru. This is a land where the revered saints have resided and which has holy places. In Bharat the diverse cultures are united .With the efforts of all of us, awareness would be created in the Hindu Society the Hindu Dharma would retain its deserved place.