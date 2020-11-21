Coordinated efforts will lead to fast recovery from pandemic: PM Modi at G20 summit

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there was a need to develop a new global index "based on talent, technology, transparency and trusteeship towards the planet".

Speaking at at the G20 summit, Modi also said that "Work from Anywhere" is a new normal in the post-COVID world and suggested creation of a virtual G20 secretariat.

The prime minister also suggested developing a new global index for the post-corona world that comprises four key elements -- creation of a vast talent pool, ensuring that technology reaches all segments of society, transparency in systems of governance and dealing with Mother Earth with a spirit of trusteeship.

Based on this, the G20 can lay the foundation of a new world, he said.

"Had a very fruitful discussion with G20 leaders. Coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from this pandemic. Thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the Virtual Summit," PM Modi tweeted.

"We offered India's IT prowess to further develop digital facilities for efficient functioning of the G20... Transparency in our processes helps in inspiring our societies to fight crisis collectively and with confidence. Spirit of trusteeship towards planet Earth will inspire us for a healthy and holistic lifestyle," he added.

Modi offered India's IT prowess to further develop digital facilities for efficient functioning of the G20.

The prime minister termed the COVID-19 pandemic as an important turning point in history of humanity and the biggest challenge the world is facing since World War II, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened the Group of 20 summit as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering of heads of state that is being held in the virtual format. India is scheduled to host the G20 summit in 2022.