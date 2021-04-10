Cooch Behar incident pre-planned; will order CID probe, says Mamata Banerjee

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Apr 10: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday during a press conference said that she will order CID probe into firing by central forces on voters at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar.

During a press conference, Banerjee said,"I condemn the attitude of the Government of India. Law and order is a state subject. Election Commission can get involved but they are reporting straight to the Centre and not informing the Chief Minister. I will request all Chief Ministers from Opposition to stand against BJP. I have never seen a Prime Minister that lies so much."

"We will order CID probe into firing by central forces on voters at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar," said West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC suprome Mamata Banerjee at Siliguri.

''I will be going to Mathabhanga hospital tomorrow at 10 am and from there I will go to Alipurduar. I couldn't go to Cooch Behar today due to Model Code of Conduct as polling is going on there, Mamata said adding that I believe, this incident (firing incident in Cooch Behar) is pre-planned. I will order an investigation into the matter.''

''We have sought Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. It was PM's responsibility to meet the family members of the deceased. Isn't he ashamed? He is giving clean chit. It's a matter of shame. I condemn his attitude,'' Mamata said.