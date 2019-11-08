  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Hero Dog
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case granted month long parole

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 08: Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan was granted ordinary leave for a month to take care of his ailing father, a top Tamil Nadu Prison official said.

    Perarivalan, alias Arivu, who is in prison since 1991 and serving life imprisonment at the Vellore Central Prison will be released after compliance with norms for leave.

    Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case granted month long parole
    File photo

    "Perarivalan is granted parole (ordinary leave) for a month to enable him to attend to his ailing father," a top State prison official told PTI.

    The leave is granted by the prison department in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982 following a plea from the convict citing the health status of his 76-year old father Gnanasekaran.

    Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini gets 30-day parole for daughter's wedding

    "The 30-day leave will be reckoned from the day he leaves the prison," the official said.

    Perarivalan will be released from jail after a bond was furnished affirming compliance with rules including keeping peace, he added.

    In 2017 August, Perarivalan got a similar leave, his first since 1991 in connection with the medical treatment to his father.

    More RAJIV GANDHI ASSASSINATION News

    Read more about:

    rajiv gandhi assassination convict parole

    Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 6:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue