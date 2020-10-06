Containers, hospitals: Chinese PLA readies for long winter haul along LAC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 06: All eyes would be on the military commander level talks between India and China even as the latter prepares for a long winter.

Officials familiar with the developments tell OneIndia that the situation remains complex.

While there are hopes on the military commander level talks, the official says that the problem is that China is asking India to disengage first from the southern bank of Pangong Tso and the Rezlang La Ridgeline before the Chinese could go back from Finger Four on the noter bank of the lake.

The Indian Army continues to hold its ground on its perception of the Line of Actual Control. The Chinese on the other hand believe that the Indian forces have transgressed into their perception of the LAC.

During the military commander level talks India has insisted that the PLA withdraws from the Finger Four spur on the northern bank and also restore the status quo ante by going back to Finger Eight. This was the position as on April 2020 and India insists that the same be restored.

The PLA troop deployment continues to remain deployed in full strength. However the Air Force activity has come down. The Indian Army continues to remain in a high state of alert as it suspects a Chinese move to transgress into the Indian side of the LAC post October 15, when the snowfall begins.

Officials say that the Chinese are preparing for a long haul. There are containers, each accommodating six PLA soldiers. Apart from this new hospital facilities have come up in the depth areas. This has been done to cater to those soldiers who are suffering altitude sickness.