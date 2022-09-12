Construction of Ram Mandir to cost Rs 1,800 crore as per revised estimates

Motivated by hate says Trust on allegations of purchasing land for Ram Temple at inflated price

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 12: The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will cost Rs 1,800 crore according to a revised estimate, Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth KshetraTrust said.

The Trust has also finalised its rules and regulations after a meeting that was presided over by Nripendra Misra, the chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee.

We have reached this estimate after several revisions. Even this may go up Rai said about the construction cost. Further the Trust has also decided to use white marble in the construction of the idol of Lord Ram.

The idols of several other deities will of the Ramayan era will also come up at the Ram Temple. "Rules and regulations of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have been finalised. We have been working on it for the past several months," Rai told the media.

SC adjourns hearing in PILs filed by Ram Jethmalani to recover black money

The construction of the Ram Mandir is expected to be completed by December 2023 and Lord Ram is expected to be seated in the sanctum sanctorum by the Makar Sankranti festival in January 2024. He also said that 14 of the 15 Trust members attended the meeting.

Among the members who were physically present were Nripendra Misra, trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, treasurer Govind Dev Giri, member Udupi Peethadheeshwar Vishwatirtha Prasannacharya, Dr Anil Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das, Kameshwar Chaupal and ex-officio member district magistrate Nitish Kumar.

Those who participated virtually were Keshav Parasharan, Yugpurush Parmanand, Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra and ex-officio member state principal secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad.

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 8:09 [IST]