Constitutional values are under attack since 2014, says Sonia Gandhi in her farewell speech

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Outgoing President of Congress party Sonia Gandhi delivered an emotional speech after his son, Rahul Gandhi, took over the reigns of the party at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Also, as an opposition party leader Sonia Gandhi launched a veiled attack against the Centre, saying our democratic and secular nation are under attack since 2014.

Outgoing President of Congress party Sonia Gandhi. Courtesy: ANI news
Outgoing President of Congress party Sonia Gandhi. Courtesy: ANI news

At the outset Sonia Gandhi recalled her association with former PM and mother-in-law Indira Gandhi. She said, " Indira Gandhi treated me like her own daughter and I learnt a lot about India from her."

"In 1984, Indira ji was assassinated and I felt I had lost my mother and that incident changed my life forever," Sonia Gandhi said.

She said life was difficult for her after Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. "After Indiraji passed away, after which Rajivji also passed away, my support was taken away from me and it took me a long while to come to terms with it," she said.

On her foray into politics in 90's Sonia Gandhi said, " 20 years ago, when I was elected as Congress President, I was nervous about this new role. I was anxious on how to uphold the heritage of the party. I became part of this family during revolutionary times."

In a veiled attack against the ruling BJP, she said that our constitutional values are being attacked since 2104. "The challenge that we face today, is the biggest one,our party has also lost many elections but our party will never bow down," she said.

She urged the Congress party members be ready to sacrifice to uphold the values of our democratic and secular nation, since " This is an ethical fight".

OneIndia News

Read more about:

sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, congress, aicc, bjp

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.