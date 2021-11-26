Explained: What is Constitution Day? what was November 26 observed as before 2015?

72nd Constitution Day 2021: History, significance and all you need to know about National Law Day

Constitution Day: PM to attend 2 programmes, kickstart celebrations

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in 2 programmes today on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Tomorrow, 26th November will be marked as Constitution Day. It is a day to remember the exceptional efforts of those greats who made our Constitution. I would be attending 2 programmes tomorrow. The first one at 11 AM in Central Hall and the second at 5:30 PM in Vigyan Bhawan, Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

The government said in a note that a function to commemorate "Samvidhan Divas" will be held at 1030 hours in the Central Hall of Parliament on 26 November 2021. The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, the Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, PM modi and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla will address on the occasion in the Central Hall of Parliament House.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 8:50 [IST]