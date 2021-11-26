YouTube
    Constitution Day 2021: PM Modi shares Dr. B R Ambedkar’s speech

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Constitution Day shared a part of Dr. B R Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948.

    Constitution Day 2021: PM Modi shares Dr. B R Ambedkar’s speech
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Dr. Ambedkar had moved a motion for the adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee. Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day. On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee, PM Modi said on Twitter.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in 2 programmes today on the occasion of Constitution Day.

    Tomorrow, 26th November will be marked as Constitution Day. It is a day to remember the exceptional efforts of those greats who made our Constitution. I would be attending 2 programmes tomorrow. The first one at 11 AM in Central Hall and the second at 5:30 PM in Vigyan Bhawan, Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet on Thursday.

    The government said in a note that a function to commemorate "Samvidhan Divas" will be held at 1030 hours in the Central Hall of Parliament on 26 November 2021. The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, the Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, PM modi and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla will address on the occasion in the Central Hall of Parliament House.

    Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:40 [IST]
    X