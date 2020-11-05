Constable exam 2020: Is internet banned in Rajasthan

India

Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 05: There are queries with regard to a ban on the internet in Rajasthan tomorrow. On Monday, senior police officials including SPs held a video conference on the constable recruitment exam.

The exams are scheduled for November 6, 7 and 8. At the meeting it was decided that CCTV cameras would be installed in the exam centres.

However it was made clear that the internet will not be shut down. But the police decided that jammers would be in place. DGP M L Lather said that precautions are being taken to ensure that the exams pass of smoothly on all three days.

Earlier this month mobile internet services had been suspended in Karauli, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur in view of the Gujjar agitation over reservation for the community.