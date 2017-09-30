Consider national security while deciding on Rohingya issue: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat has urged the Centre to take a call on Rohingya issue keeping in view the threat to national security. Bhagwat was addressing RSS members on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami Utsav in Nagpur.

Bhagwat resented that while India still facing the problem of Bangladeshi intrusion, a new wave of migarion has hot the country, "We had not even completely solved problem of Bangladeshi intrusion when problem of Myanmar has been heaped on us," he said.

He asked, "Why did Rohingya stay back in Mynamar? Why did they come here?"

Commenting on the law and order situation in Kerala and West Bengal, Bhagwat alleged that "Jihadi forces active there. Although people are resisting, state governments are not fulfilling duty."

At the outset, Bhagwat expressed deep condolences for the stampede tragedy at Elphinstone railway station. " Deeply saddened by incident which occurred yesterday. My condolences to families of those who lost their lives," he said.

On the issue of Kashmiri separatists, Bhagwat said, "Provocative actions and propaganda of separatists is being effectively controlled by curbing their illegal financial sources."

"Since Police and Army was given full control the finances of anti-national elements were cut off and their relations with Pakistan is exposed," he said.

2-3 months back things were uncertain but the way separatists were handled, police&army were given full control: Mohan Bhagwat on Kashmir pic.twitter.com/YiYhnnpCDA — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2017

The RSS chief even spoke on cow protection, saying laws shouldn't be broken towards this goal. Many Muslims, he said, have sacrificed their lives for cow protection "just as people of the Bajrang Dal" have.

"Rearing of cow is not a matter of religion. I know many Muslims are involved in rearing and protection of cows. For progress of small farmer, rearing of cow is a must. Protecting cow and cow-based agriculture is directed by Constitution," said the RSS chief.

Bhagwat extolled other virtues of cow-protection, but added that violence is "reprehensible" in the name of cow protection.

OneIndia News