Congress workers stage protest over alleged EVM tampering

The Congress workers on Monday staged a protest outside the party office in Delhi alleging that the BJP won the Gujarat elections due to the EVM tampering.

The agitators raised slogans and carrying placards with messages such as, "Jab tak EVM hai Modi ji ko Vishnu bhagwan bhi nahi hara sakte (As long as there is EVM, even lord Vishnu cannot defeat PM Modi)."

The Congress has been complaining that there is something wrong with the EVM. Several opposition leaders have at different points in time raised questions on EVMs.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Congress party's plea seeking direction to the Election Commission to verify at least 25 percent of paper trails generated by the VVPAT machines with the actual vote tally in EVMs.

Amid intense debate on the efficacy of the Electronic Voting Machines and allegations that the machines could have tampered with, former Chief Election Commissioners strongly came out saying that EVM's cannot be hacked and today's election results were the example.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AK Joti on Monday assured that there can be no EVM tampering possible during the Gujarat election counting.

There were complaints about Bluetooth devices being connected to EVMs. Senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia had complained that three EVMs were seen connected to Bluetooth devices and he sent the complaint to the ECI along with screenshots backing his complaint.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel had also claimed that a group of software engineers was being hired to hack into the machines.

OneIndia News