Congress Plenary to focus on Modi govt's failures, adopt four resolutions

The Congress's top leadership on Friday gave a final shape to the party's political roadmap and vision for the next five years that will be unveiled at its plenary session. The party's focus at the conclave would be to highlight the failures of the Modi government and deciding on the vision and path forward for the next five years.

Also, keen to build a grass-roots campaign against the Modi government, the party will come out with 'facts sheets' in the form of booklets on agriculture, economy, youth, weaker sections, besides national security.

The Congress will use the opportunity to attack the BJP and its government and motivate its workers to win public support for the 2019 general elections. The party will also focus on workers at this meet, where they will be allowed to speak about their vision for the party.

The Congress is seeking to build a larger front of opposition parties to stop the BJP from coming back to power and former president Sonia Gandhi has called upon them to set aside their differences to come together for a larger national cause.

Sonia had recently held a dinner for Opposition leaders at her residence which was attended by 20 political parties.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi chaired the meeting of the subjects committee, which included members of the steering committee that had replaced the working committee, and gave final shape to the draft resolutions to be adopted at the conclave.

"The Committee deliberated four resolutions which will be presented at the Congress plenary session in great detail. Various suggestions came and Congress President Rahul Gandhi has directed the chairman of these committees (working on the resolutions) to incorporate these suggestions in the resolutions," Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala told reporters after the meeting.

"The present plenary session will be unique and new in many ways. It will be truly a workers plenary. Congress President Rahul Gandhi wants that the focus must go away from leadership to issues and ideology. The Congress President has desired that the focus should not be on individuals but on the way forward," he said.

Rahuls speech on Saturday is expected to set the tone of plenary. He will also make the concluding remarks.

The session will end with an address of the Congress president, where he would set the tone for party's plan forward for the upcoming elections. The political resolution, the sources say, will also indicate the party's plans for forging coalitions with like-minded parties.

