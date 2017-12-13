Congress seeks action against BJP leaders for violation of model code

The Congress on Wednesday petitioned the Election Commission for action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing an event organised by an industry body on the eve of the final phase of the Gujarat polls where he attacked the main opposition party.

A Congress delegation comprising Ashok Gehlot, Anand Sharma and Randeep Surjewala handed over a memorandum to the poll body, demanding strong action against Modi and other BJP leaders for addressing press conferences and events on the eve of last phase of polling in Gujarat.

"If FIR against news channels for showing interview of Congress President, why no FIR against PM, FM, Union Minister and BJP President on this ground? Are these not double standards? Let there be accountability," tweeted senior party leader Randeep Surjewala.

A fuming Congress said in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Modi had showed the BJP symbol on voting day but the EC didn't act. Slamming the double standards of the poll watchdog, Surjewala said, "In 2014 elections, Modi ji even showed BJP symbol on voting day but the EC didn't act. BJP held a press conference just before 1st phase of Gujarat elections. These double standards won't work and the first FIR should be filed against PM Modi and other BJP leaders instead of the media."

"PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, finance minister Arun Jaitley and railway minister Piyush Goyal have violated Model Code of Conduct again and again. PM Modi misused the FICCI platform to attack Congress. EC should stay unbiased," said a Congress delegation led by Ashok Gehlot at the EC office in Delhi.

After the meeting, the delegation said that it had informed the body that "PM Modi is going to make an attempt tomorrow again to influence the elections. It is EC's duty to take steps. We have also submitted examples and video proof," reported ANI.

Surjewala alleged the EC order is an attempt to "suppress the media", and claimed the BJP was exerting pressure on the poll panel for it.

Earlier, the EC had also issued a notice to the Congress president-elect, asking him to explain by December 18 why action should not be taken against him.

OneIndia News