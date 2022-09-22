Congress president poll: Rahul Gandhi wants 'one man-one post' to be maintained

No dispute that Rahul Gandhi should take up the post: Kerala MP on Cong prez polls

New Delhi, Sep 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he expected 'one man-one post' rule to be maintained for Congress president election. His statement comes amid reports that Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot may contest in presidential election in the party.

"We have made a commitment in Udaipur, I expect that will be maintained," Rahul Gandhi said at a briefing in Kerala.

Addressing a press conference in Kerala, Rahul said gave his piece of advice to those who may contest the party president's post saying that it is not just an organisational post, but an ideological post, which represents a belief system and vision of India.

"My piece of advice to those who may contest for Congress president's post - you are taking on a position which is historic and defines a particular view of India. It is not just an organisational post, it is an ideological post, which represents a belief system and vision of India," said Rahul Gandhi.

On the nation-wide raids on the offices and other premises of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Gandhi said that "all forms of communalism regardless where they come from should be combated."

"All forms of communalism and violence, regardless of where they come from, are the same & should be combated. There should be zero tolerance," he said.