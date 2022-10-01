Congress leadership race opens up: It's Digvijaya vs Tharoor vs Gehlot for now

Congress president poll: K N Tripathi's nomination form rejected

New Delhi, Oct 01: The Congress' Central Election Authority chairman, Madhusudan Mistry on Saturday said that the K N Tripathi's nomination form for AICC president poll has been rejected as it did not meet the norms set, and had signatures-related issues. He further said, "Only two candidates Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor in the fray in Congress presidential poll."

Addressing the reporters, the Mistry said,'' Total of 20 forms were yesterday submitted. Of those, scrutiny committee rejected 4 forms due to signature issues. There is time till Oct 8 for withdrawal, picture would be clearer after that. If no one withdraws, voting process will begin.''

''The two current contenders for the post of Congress President include Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor,''he said.

The polling will take place on October 17 and votes will be counted two days later. The grand old party last held the elections for the post of party chief in November 2000. Jitendra Prasada had lost to Sonia Gandhi in 2000 and prior to that, Sitaram Kesri had defeated Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot in 1997.