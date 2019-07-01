  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress MLA Anand Singh resigns from party

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 01: Even as the Congress-JD(S) coalition is trying hard to keep its flock together in Karnataka, everything doesn't appear to be happening the way it wants.

    Congress MLA Anand Singh resigns from party
    Congress MLA Anand Singh

    In a major blow to the coalition in Karnataka, Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh has resigned from his assembly membership on Monday, triggering speculation whether rebellion has resurfaced in the Congress.

    However, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar denied any knowledge on MLA Anand Singh's resignation, saying he has not received any resignation letter from the MLA's side.

    "I have nothing to do with the resignation of any Congress or BJP MLA," adds the speaker.

    According to the reports, 7 other rebel MLAs likely to resign following Anand's resignation. A few MLAs B Nagendra, BC Patil and Kampli Ganesh remain incommunicado.

    Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa has called for a media briefing.

    Anand had expressed his disappointment over the H D Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) coalition government favouring selling of land to Jindal company (JSW).

    The Vijayanagar MLA was in news after a brawl with Congress MLA Kampli Ganesh in the Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru in January.

    All 78 MLAs from Congress were holed up in Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru as there were rumours of BJP trying to poach MLAs to destabilise the coalition government.

    More ANAND SINGH News

    Read more about:

    anand singh congress resigns karnataka congress jds coalition

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue