Congress leaders want to take on BJP, not each other, says Tharoor

By OneIndia Staff Writer

New Delhi, Oct 03: Senior leader and one of the key contenders in the Congress presidential race Shashi Tharoor, on Monday said that every leader in the party wishes to take on Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) rather than each other.

Tharoor also said that there is no ideological difference between Kharge and him.

Tharoor took to Twitter and wrote, "Let me make clear that I agree with @kharge ji that all of us in @incIndia wish to take on the BJP rather than each other. There is no ideological difference between us. The choice for our voting colleagues Oct17 is only on how to do it most effectively."

For the Congress president election, Tharoor and Kharge are contesting against each other.

Kharge is a close aide of Gandhi's family who filed his nomination for the post of Congress president.