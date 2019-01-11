Congress leaders express their view that ticket for Lok Sabha elections to be decided early

New Delhi, Jan 11: The Congress has started playing to same old tune of distributing early tickets in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the party failed to do so in the Assembly elections. In the meeting of the election preparations senior leaders of the party told general secretaries, in-charge of the party of states and state presidents that home work should be done with elections in mind.

The meeting was attended by A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Moti Lal Bora, and Jairam Ramesh. They told office bearer of the party that how poll preparation should be made. It was also said in this regard that very soon booth committees and many other committees will be constituted.

The Congress is giving importance to the manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections so issues are being asked from every state to include them in it. The day-long meeting discussed about the election preparations and its different aspects. Enthusiasm of victory in three states was clear in the meeting.

Senior leaders leaders told in-charge and state president that there should not be any dearth of resources in the election. It was also discussed in the meeting that what challenges the party will face from the BJP and how these issues will be faced. Chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath, chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel could not attend the meeting despite being state presidents. Baghel reached Delhi late in the evening on January 10 while Kamal Nath is expected to arrive on January 11.

Deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and state Congress president Sachin Pilot was president in the meeting on election preparations. This was not the first meeting of election preparations. The Congress leadership has met without state presidents earlier also. The meeting discussed election campaign, canvass and manifesto.