Congress leader Sharad Ranpise passes away at 71

India

oi-Prakash KL

Pune, Sep 23: Veteran Congress leader Sharad Ranpise passed away on Thursday at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment after suffering a heart attack a few days ago. He was aged 71.

"The demise of senior Congress leader and group leader of the Legislative Council, Sharad Ranapise, has taken a heavy toll on the Congress party, which has lost a studious personality. A heartfelt tribute to him," the Maharashtra Congress said in a tweet.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram expressed his sadness over the death of his senior colleague, who was associated with the party since 1973. On his Twitter, he wrote, "Deeply saddened and distressed to learn of the passing away of Shri Sharad Ranpise, our senior colleague. He devoted his whole time to the Congress party and to public service. It is a great loss.[sic]"

He added, "No one could be more devoted, hardworking. self-effacing and humble as Shri Ranpise. My sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family and to party colleagues and party workers."

Ranpise was a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation and a two-time MLA from Parvati constituency in the district. He was an MLC and the Congress' group leader in the state legislative council.

Absolutely heartbroken to learn sitting @INCMaharashtra MLC Sharad Ranpise has passed away. Just recently he came home to see me & we discussed Buddha & Indira & Rajiv ji. He had again called me recently on 11th September. His loss will be felt across Pune and Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/UQDY0vKCht — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) September 23, 2021

Congress spokesperson Mohan Prakash wrote, "Shri Sharad Ranpise Ji CLP leader of Maharashtra legislative Council,a dedicated man to congress ideology, soft-spoken & a good human being has passed away today. It is a great loss to the Congress party. May God grant peace to the departed soul & provide support to the family. [sic]"