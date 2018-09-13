Sanjay Nirupam on calling Modi anpadh gawar : 'Words I used aren't undignified'

New Delhi, Sep 13: Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an "anpadh gawar", or illiterate person.

The Congress leader Wednesday said, "Jo bachhe school, college mein padh rahe hain woh Modi jaise unpadh-gawaar ke baare mein jaan kar unko kya milne wala hai? Yeh bahut sharmnaak baat hai ki aaj tak humare desh ke nagrik aur bacchhon ko pata hi nahi hai ki PM ki degree kitni hai. (What will the children studying in schools, colleges gain by learning about an illiterate like Modi? It is a shameful thing that the country's citizens and children still do not know how many degrees the PM has)."

Defending his statement, Nirupam further said,''It's a democracy and PM isn't God in a democracy, people speak of him while maintaining decorum. The words I used aren't undignified.''

Raising questions on PM Modi's educational qualification yet again, he said,''If children ask about educational qualification of the PM, what will you tell them? People don't know his qualification. What are the forces which pressurise Delhi University not to release his degree, even when it's claimed he studied there?.''

Hitting back at Congress leader, BJP party spokesperson Shaina NC, called Nirupam's comments "obnoxious" and said he was "mentally deranged".

Nirupam called the prime minister "illiterate" and "uncultured" while attacking the BJP government in Maharashtra, while he was criticising its decision to screen a 32-minute film based on Modi's early life -- named 'Chalo Jeete Hai' -- in the state's schools.