Congress leader Kripashankar Singh resigns from party

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Sep 10: Kripashankar Singh, once a strong leader of the Congress, resigned from the party on Tuesday. He submitted his resignation to Congress Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, today.

    Singh was minister of state for Home in Vilasrao Deshmukh cabinet. He was seen as a leader of North Indians in Mumbai.

    But after he lost assembly election in 2014 from Kalina, his influence started waning. The rise of Sanjay Nirupam too eroded his mass base among the North Indians.

    Now he is willing to leave Congress and want his wife to get ticket from Kalina.

    As Sena has won this seat defeating Kripashankar in 2014, it's difficult for the party to leave this seat for him. He feels that if BJP and Sena did not ally, then BJP may field his wife. Therefore, he is much inclined to joining BJP. But he may hold his cards to the chest till the finalisation of seat sharing between BJP and Sena

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 18:41 [IST]
