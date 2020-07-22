Congress leader Kapil Sibal slams Centre over its recent developments in the country

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 22: Congress leader Kapil Sibal once again slammed the central government, using the recent developments in the country. The Congress posted a tweet on Wednesday morning to allege that the rule of law has become the law of "he who rules" in the country.

"In my country, has the "Rule of Law" become the law of "He who Rules". Custodial deaths, Fake encounters, Toppling elected governments (money +), Intemperate language by the powerful, Persecuting the innocent, Highly questionable judicial verdicts. Save my country!" the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Congress will soon become a party of tweets: BJP

With this tweet, Sibal continued the Congress' attack on the government in the recent days. Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the central government over the border row with China and a host of other issues.

On Tuesday, Gandhi slammed the Centre, listing the alleged "attempt to topple" the government in Rajasthan and the "Namaste Trump" event among its "achievements" in the COVID-19 times. He said due to such "achievements" of the government, the country is now "Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)" in the fight against the pandemic.

"Achievements of the government in the COVID-era: February - Namaste Trump, March - toppling the Madhya Pradesh government, April - making people light candles, May - government's sixth anniversary, June - Bihar virtual rally, July - attempt to topple the government in Rajasthan," Rahul Gandhi said in a sarcastic tweet in Hindi.

However, the BJP hit back, saying the Congress will become a "party of tweets" as it is doing no work among people and "losing" one leader after another.