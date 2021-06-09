Congress leader Kamal Nath admitted to hospital in Gurugram

Kamal Nath, others unhurt as lift collapses in MP hospital

Bhopal, June 09: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday for a routine medical check-up for fever, his aide said.

"Because of fever for the last two days, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister (Nath) has gone to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, for a routine check-up and health examination.

His coronavirus test is negative. Besides, his routine check-up and all test reports too are normal," Nath''s media coordinator Narendra Saluja told PTI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: "Received information that former CM Kamal Nathji is unwell. I pray to God for his speedy recovery".

Chouhan tweeted that he spoke to Nath, 74, over the phone and enquired about his health.