    Congress leader Kamal Nath admitted to hospital in Gurugram

    Bhopal, June 09: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday for a routine medical check-up for fever, his aide said.

    Kamal Nath
    Kamal Nath

    "Because of fever for the last two days, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister (Nath) has gone to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, for a routine check-up and health examination.

    His coronavirus test is negative. Besides, his routine check-up and all test reports too are normal," Nath''s media coordinator Narendra Saluja told PTI.

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: "Received information that former CM Kamal Nathji is unwell. I pray to God for his speedy recovery".

    Chouhan tweeted that he spoke to Nath, 74, over the phone and enquired about his health.

