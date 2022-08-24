Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill resigns as National spokesperson

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 24: In another setback for Congress, Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday resigned as party's National Spokesperson and claiming that the decision-making in the party is no longer for interests of public, but is influenced by self-serving individuals indulging in sycophancy.

"It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public & country,rather it's influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy & consistently ignoring on-ground reality", wrote Shergill in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

This is the third major resignation from a party post that the Congress has witnessed in the past eight days.

On Sunday, senior party leader Anand Sharma quit as chairperson of the party's Steering Committee for Himachal Pradesh.

On 16 August, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had stepped down from the campaign committee as well as the Jammu and Kashmir political affairs committee.

Shergill, a practicing lawyer in the Supreme Court, was in the news when he launched a 24x7 legal toll-free helpline number to provide legal assistance to party workers who were facing cases.

He was the youngest National Media Panelist of the Indian National Congress. He is also one of the youngest spokespersons of the Congress Party for Punjab (Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee) and also the youngest person to be appointed as the Co-Chairman of the Congress Legal Cell for Punjab. He has also served as the Young India Representative for the International Bar Association (the most prestigious Lawyers Organization of the world) for a period of two years (2008-09).

Jaiveer also regularly writes on issues of terrorism, parliamentary functioning, government policies relating to digital infrastructure, financial planning, employment generation, impacts of rampant drug use, governance etc. Recently, Jaiveer was invited, along with other policy makers from India, by the Government of United States of America for three-day dialogue at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium to discuss security issues concerning India, Afghanistan and Pakistan.