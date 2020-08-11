YouTube
    Congress leader booked for flouting COVID-19 rules

    New Delhi, Aug 11: The Delhi Police registered a case against Congress leader Mohammad Usman and others for reportedly violating the social distancing norm in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, officials said on Monday.

    According to the police, Usman, president of Chandni Chowk district committee of Congress, organised a flag hoisting programme to mark the 78th anniversary of Quit India Movement.

    Representational Image

    Former Congress MP J P Aggarwal and Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar Chawdhary were the chief guests in the programme. The event was also attended by several other Congress leaders, they said.

    The police also said that the party did not have requisite permission to hold the event.

    They applied for the permission of the programme, but it was denied. Despite not having the permission, they organised the event and violated the social distancing norm in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation," according to the FIR registered in the case.

    Thereafter, a case under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered at the Hauz Qazi Police station, it said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 9:01 [IST]
