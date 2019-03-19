'United we stand, divided we fall', Congress-JDS leaders chant unity mantra

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 19: Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders chanted the mantra of unity in a joing press meet held in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah said, "Congress workers will support all the JD(S) candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. United we stand, divided we fall."

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "We'll campaign in all 28 constituencies together."

Kumaraswamy slammed BJP over Manyata Tech Park ruckus caused on Monday during Rahul Gandhi's visit. He asked BJP Chief Amit Shah to restrain their party supporters from disrupting other party rallies.

The joint pressmeet was organised a day after AICC President Rahul Gandhi visited election rally in Gulbarga and interaction with entrepreneurs in Bengaluru.

After the interaction Rahul Gandhi held a private meeting with Siddaramaiah, however, details of the meeting are not public.

Also, Sumalatha contesting as an independent against the coalition candidate is a cause of worry for the two parties as she is likely to cut into their votes.