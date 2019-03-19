  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'United we stand, divided we fall', Congress-JDS leaders chant unity mantra

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 19: Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders chanted the mantra of unity in a joing press meet held in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

    Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah said, "Congress workers will support all the JD(S) candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. United we stand, divided we fall."

    Congress-JDS leaders to hold joint press meet today
    Congress-JDS leaders to hold joint press meet today

    Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "We'll campaign in all 28 constituencies together."

    Kumaraswamy slammed BJP over Manyata Tech Park ruckus caused on Monday during Rahul Gandhi's visit. He asked BJP Chief Amit Shah to restrain their party supporters from disrupting other party rallies.

    The joint pressmeet was  organised a day after AICC President Rahul Gandhi visited election rally in Gulbarga and interaction with entrepreneurs in Bengaluru.

    Also read: Why Congress-JDS will help BJP in Karnataka?

    After the interaction Rahul Gandhi held a private meeting with Siddaramaiah, however, details of the meeting are not public.

    Also, Sumalatha contesting as an independent against the coalition candidate is a cause of worry for the two parties as she is likely to cut into their votes.

    More bengaluru News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 jds congress alliance bengaluru

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue