Congress issues whip to all party MPs in Rajya Sabha

The Congress on has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House at 11 am in full strength and support the party's stand.

According to sources, the whip was issued last night as the Opposition party seeks to corner the government on some burning issues.

The Congress has been raising the issues of PNB scam, the Supreme Court's order on SC/ST Act and the death of 39 Indians who were abducted by ISIS in Iraq.

Some party MPs have also given a notice for moving a privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for allegedly "misleading" the House on the death of the Indians.

Sources said the party MPs in the Rajya Sabha are also likely to meet this morning.

PTI

