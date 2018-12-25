  • search
    Congress high command working to placate angry MLAs after ministry formation in Rajasthan

    New Delhi, Dec 25: Anger of the senior MLAs in Rajasthan not only come to streets but has reached to the Congress' high command. Actually now attempts are being made to placate these senior leaders. The Rajasthan government is trying to adjust them somewhere. But the protest of supporters of some of the MLAs have reached to the doorstep of the chief minister and deputy chief minister of the state.

    Leaders like former Union minister C P Joshi, former Assembly speaker Deependra Singh Shekhawat, minister in the former Gehlot government Brijendra Ola, Mahendrjit Singh Malviya, Dr Jitendra Singh, Hemaram Choudhary, Dr Raj Kumar Sharma, Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Mahesh Joshi have not been inducted in the ministry.

    Sources said that Deependra Singh Shekhawat might be once again given the responsibility of Assembly Speaker while Hemaram Choudhary will be appointed deputy speaker. Leaders like C P Joshi is likely to be fielded in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bhilwara, Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu and Mahendrjit Singh Malviya from Dungerpur-Banswada. Joshi was the Lok Sabha MP from Bhilwada earlier also.

    Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot indicated that an expansion of the ministry is in the offing. On being asked Hemaram Choudhary being not made minister, Pilot said that very soon a ministry expansion will take place. And also very soon the portfolio distribution will take place and promises made to people of the state will be fulfilled.

    Supporters of Gudamalani constituency MLA Hemaram Choudhary are expressed their anger by protesting outside the chief minister and deputy chief minister's house. Choudhary got elected for the six time from Gudamalani. He was revenue minister in the last Ashok Gehlot government. He was leader of the party in the Assembly in 2003.

    congress high command rajasthan congress sachin pilot ashok gehlot

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 15:48 [IST]
