Congress has destroyed Gujarat and entire country, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Congress destroyed not only Gujarat but the entire country. Speaking at Vijay Sankalp rallies of the Bharatiya Janata Party in poll-bound Gujarat, he said that due to this, now the government had to work hard to take the country ahead today.

Addressing a rally at Mehsana in north Gujarat, where the two-phase Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next month, PM Modi said the 'Congress model' meant nepotism, casteism, sectarianism and vote bank politics.

BJP compelled other parties to talk about development during polls: PM Modi

"The Congress model means corruption, nepotism, dynastic politics, sectarianism and casteism. They are known for indulging in vote bank politics and creating rifts between people to be in power, as reported by PTI.

"This model has not only destroyed Gujarat but India too. That is the reason why we have to work hard to take the country ahead today," he said.

The prime minister is also scheduled to address poll rallies at Dahod, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar during the day.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 16:22 [IST]