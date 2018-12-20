Congress does not want to open its card on alliance in Uttar Pradesh; even ready to go alone

New Delhi, Dec 20: The Congress does not want to open its cards on alliance in Uttar Pradesh so early despite the fact that there is an unease in the party over the growing proximity of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the state. Senior Congress leaders are avoiding questions on the issue.

State Congress president Raj Babbar said that talks about an alliance between these parties are not on the ground because ignoring the voice of the people of the country will be dangerous for them. People of the country want freedom from the present dispensation and the Congress is trying hard to do that with its full strength.

The decision on alliance will be taken by the national leadership of the Congress but workers are ready to contest elections on their own if need be. A section of the party is getting ready to contest election its own. A former Congress MP said that the Congress was underestimated in 2009 Lok Sabha elections but everyone was astonished to see the result.

The way SP-BSP are jointly discouraging the Congress workers by giving statements that will impact the political environment of the state which is inching towards elections. Only the Congress has the strength to dethrone Narendra Modi. Actually, the Congress' prospective candidates are concerned about getting less number of seats in the alliance. State leaders have said that the Congress is strong on 15-20 seats. If the party strikes a deal for less number of seats then this it will have to face the consequences in the future.

Sources said that if the party did not take care of the sentiment of its workers, there is a possibility of party getting split in the state. The BSP and the SP are saying that formula is not yet announced. BSP general secretary tweeted that it is incorrect to say that Congress will not be taken on board.

Actually, the BSP has decided names of its candidates on 40 Lok Sabha seats. It is being talked about that Mayawati may announce about the alliance on her birthday but it is not finalised how her birthday will be celebrated.

Chief spokesperson of the SP Rajendra Choudhary said that it is wrong that Congress will be out of the alliance. The party executive has authorised Akhilesh Yadav on the matter but he has not taken any decision so far.

But the Congress leaders in the state are saying that the attitude of the SP and BSP towards the Congress has been anti-Congress and alliance with them will damage the prospect of the party in UP.