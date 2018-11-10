  • search

Congress compromised national security, promoted naxalism, says Yogi Adityanath

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lormi, Nov 10: Taking a cue from PM Narendra Modi's speech in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked Congress for promoting naxalism in the state.

    Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018, Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing election rally in Lormi, Chhattisgarh. Courtesy: ANI news

    Also Read | 'Urban Naxals remote control naxals', says Modi in Jagdalpur rally

    Addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Lormi, Yogi Adityanath said, "Congress had promoted naxalism in this region for their own selfish motives. BJP government is taking strict measures to combat it which has become a threat to people in this region. Congress toyed with national security for their political benefits."

    He further alleged that Congress does politics at the cost of national security.

    "Be it Chhattisgarh ,Jharkhand, north-eastern states or Kashmir, Congress did politics at the cost of national security. But for BJP, national security is top priority. We never tolerated threat to national security. No one has liberty to toy with national security," he said.

    Also Read | Congress may storm to power in Rajasthan; BJP likely to retain MP, Chhattisgarh: Survey

    Poll Dates

    Lauding PM Modi's developmental works in the state, he said, " For the 1st time after Independence a PM announced that by 2022 no poor in India will be without a house. Had there not been a BJP government at the centre, people in Chhattisgarh wouldn't have received the houses which they're receiving now."

    Read more about:

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 narendra modi yogi adityanath

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue