Congress calls Modi Neech, PM hits back

The war of words between the Congress and the BJP suck to a new low on Thursday with veteran leader Manishankar Aiyar calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Neech' (Lowly) and a person with no "Sabhyata" (Civic sense).

"One person who worked tirelessly towards achieving what Ambedkar ji wanted was Jawharlal Nehru. To say foul things about that family, i feel this man is neech (lowly), he has no civic sense. What is the need for such dirty politics at this time," Aiyar told news agency ANI.

#WATCH: "Ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, is mein koi sabhyata nahi hai, aur aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai?: Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar on PM Modi pic.twitter.com/sNXeo6a1Gi — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2017

Aiyar was reacting to PM Modi's tirade against the Congress allegedly neglecting Dr Ambedkar. PM Modi had earlier said, "Attempts to erase Baba Saheb Ambedkar's role failed, he has been more influential in the minds of people."

The Prime Minister hit back at Aiyar and said people of Gujarat will give answer for such a derogatory language used by a senior leader who has studied in best institutions.

"Congress leaders are speaking in a language that is not acceptable in democracy. One Congress leader, who has studied in best institutions, served as a diplomat, was a Minister in Cabinet, he said Modi is 'Neech.' This is insulting. This is nothing but a Mughalai Mindset," Modi said at a rally in Gujarat.

"They can call me 'Neech'- Yes, I am from the poor section of society and will spend every moment of my life to work for the poor, Dalits, Tribals and OBC communities. They can keep their language, we will do our work," he added.

Modi asked the people at the rally in Surat if he has done anything to let them down, adding, "Have I done any shameful thing? Then why are they calling me 'Neech'?".

In a veiled attack against Nehru-Gandhi family, PM had earlier said, "Ambedkar is still in the minds of people much more than 'the family for which all this was done".

OneIndia News