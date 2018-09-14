Congress-BJP spat to catch maximum eyeball but to benefit the opposition

New Delhi, Sep 13: Congress president Rahul Gandhi himself is throwing gauntlet on the Bharatiya Janata Party with allegations and counter-allegations continuing in Delhi. The Congress is targeting the BJP on the issue of Vijay Malya, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, petroleum and diesel rices and the most importantly on the issue of Rafale fighter deal. The entire Congress is activated with this feeling that they succeeded in sending the BJP on the back foot.

Actually the Congress is adopting the same method that the Bharatiya Janata Party adopted during the 2014 Lok Sabha when issues like 2G, 3G, Vadra Land Scam, coal scam and many other issues were discussed but most of them had gone out of the minds of the people and even A Raja and Kanimozi were acquitted by the court for their involvement. So the Congress is paying the BJP in their own coin with this in mind that who will wait to get these allegations proved.

The issue of non-performing asset (NPA) has also gone big on which also the Congress has gone up to saying the Rs 2.86 NPA of their time has gone up to Rs 10 lakh crore. Whatever clarification the BJP comes up with but the message is traveling to the people which is enough to cause confusion in the people. Pressure created by certain groups forced the BJP to bring in constitutional amendment bill in the case of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Now with SC/ST Act in place the upper caste community is angry with the BJP making the task difficult for the party. Mostly people not ready to listen to the BJP.

The BJP has put Union corporate affairs minister Piyush Goyal for two back to back press conferences besides Sambit Patra addressing media. Similarly Rahul Gandhi leading from the front has also involved former SC/ST commission chairman P L Punia by saying that he was witness to the meeting of Union finance Arun Jaitley and Vijay Mallya. Rahul Gandhi has gone to the extent of demanding resignation of Jaitly.

If leaders like Sanjay Nirupam are crossing the limit of decency in politics while making comment on Prime Minister of he country. Even BJP MP Subramanian Swamy too has asked the PM to investigate the matter of relations between the Mallya and Jaitly. These are facts about the development happening in the country but the BJP which is already facing onslaught from the upper caste is finding it difficult to face all these developments. Though the PM appears to be unfazed but internally the condition of the party appears very fragile. The party is trying to come out of it by counter-attack.

Reports are also coming that the bureaucracy that was sitting silently is now active like never before to teach the lesson to the government and it will intensify with the passing days. At least confidence of the Congress while attacking the BJP shows that they are well placed in saddle to target the BJP. Even if doubt is created in the minds of the people the job of the opposition party is done and that way Congress is on the right track.