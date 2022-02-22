Bajrang Dal activist murder: Harsha used to only think about Hindus, that is what killed him, says his brother

Congress behind Bajrang Dal worker Harsha's killing: BJP MLA

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Karnataka leader MP Renukacharya on Tuesday urged home minister to hand over the murder case of the Bajrang Dal activist to the National Investigation Agency.

"Congress is behind the murder of Harsha. He was killed because of DK Shivakumar, BK Hariprasad and other Congress leaders. I urge the home minister to hand over the case to NIA," Renukacharya, who is also the political secretary to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, told news agency ANI.

Renukacharya also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of 26-year-old Harsha, who was stabbed to death late Sunday evening.

The BJP leaders's allegations come a day after Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa also accused DK Shivakumar of provoking youths.

The Shivamogga cops have taken three to four people into custody in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist.

Harsha was stabbed to death on Sunday night at Bharathi Nagar in the city allegedly by a group of men, who had arrived in a car. Police suspect the involvement of seven people in the murder.

Following the incident, the city witnessed violence, arson, stone-pelting and damage to the properties during the funeral procession on Monday that left at least three persons, including a photo journalist and a policewoman, injured. Several two-wheelers were either damaged or torched.

Police tried to bring the situation under control by firing in the air and lathi charge to disperse the crowd, and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place. Police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of the city.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 13:46 [IST]