  • search

Congress asks EC to stop poll-bound states from using public funds for ads

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 9: The Congress Sunday urged the Election Commission to issue advisories to the chief ministers of poll-bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to stop all public expenditure in 'yatras' undertaken by them.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Chairman of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Legal and Human Rights department Vivek Tankha also urged the EC to issue "peremptory" orders to the Telengana chief secretary to ensure no public money is utilised by caretaker government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and no unfair publicity is given to the ruling party.

    This should also include taking off all hoardings, banners and advertisements etc, he said in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat.

    Tankha, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, urged the EC that the chief secretaries of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh should be sent advisory to "stop all public expenditure on the 'yatras' of the chief minister" by whatever name they are conducted.

    He alleged that these states have indulged in rampant "extravagant publicity" by way of Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Guarav Yatra and Vikas Yatra respectively at the state's expense.

    These are party-motivated 'yatras' and have no element of public interest involved, he said.

    "I am sure such directions will go a long way to enhance the credibility of the Election Commission of India and our electoral system, which in the past has received international acclaim," he said in his letter.

    He said off-late the people are witnessing an increased "propensity" by the state governments and the chief ministers to put in large advertisements in newspapers at public expenses.

    "It is an abhorrent practice and blatant misuse of public funds," he added.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    congress election campaigns advertisement

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue