    Congress alleges booth capturing by PDP in Baramulla

    New Delhi, April 11: The Congress has alleged booth capturing by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in North Kashmir.

    The Congress workers registered strong protest against the booth capturing by supporters of PDP leader Abdul Haq Khan at Devar Lolab in North Kashmir which falls under Baramulla Parliamentary constituency. Khan is the PDP MLA from Lolab Assembly constituency.

    Haji Farooq Ahamd Mir is the Congress candidate from Baramulla, which is one of the six seats in Jammu and Kashmir. There is a direct fight between the two state based parties, National Conference (NC) and PDP. The seat has been a stronghold of the NC, whose senior leader Saifuddin Soz had won the seat four times. However, PDP candidate Muzaffar Baig snatched seat from the NC in 2014. This time the PDP has not repeated Baig and has given ticket to Abdul Qayoom Wani.

    The NC candidate is Mohammad Akbar Lone, who has justified pro-Pakistani chant and invited severe criticism from Indians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. MLA Engineer Rashid, known for his radical views, is contesting as an independent candidate. The BJP has fielded M M War. In total, nine candidates are contesting from Baramulla, whose 15 assembly segments fall under Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts that are badly hit by insurgency.

